Students visit IIT-H, get an insight into research

Sangareddy: Creative and Advanced Research-Based On Nanomaterials (CARBON) Laboratory in association with three other labs of IIT Hyderabad, Cellulose Lab, ECM Lab and Bio-Imaging Lab under the umbrella of Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) organised a Science Outreach event for a group of 30 students of Chirec International students, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

A presentation based on the ongoing research in these four labs was made to give an overview to all students. This was followed by lab visits. Demo of various high-end research equipment like electrospinning, confocal microscopy, UV-visible spectroscopy and battery cycler were given to students. Besides, these students were given exposure to the synthesis of different biomaterials, bacterial cellulose. Students also enjoyed live-cell imaging during these demos. In Carbon lab, all students learned about nanofibers based sanitary napkins, recycling of polystyrene waste to save the environment. Students were also briefed about fabricating candle soot based electrodes for Lithium-ion batteries.

After the lab visits, an informal session with all students and research scholars working in these labs and Professors-in-charges of these laboratories was arranged. Students were briefed about various career opportunities especially in Science. Nagulmeera, one of the teachers, who accompanied the students told that all students were very excited and inspired by the work carried out in these research labs. This outreach program will certainly help them in considering Science as a career option.

Dr Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Associate Professor from Carbon Lab, IIT Hyderabad expressed his commitment to organise such outreach activities for the benefit of young minds. DrSatyvrata Samavedi, ECM lab in-charge told that it’s not only a privilege but a responsibility to inculcate scientific temper in young minds. You never know whose life you turn around for the better through such interactions. Many research scholars including Mamidi Suresh, Shiva Kalyani, Vaibhav, Mrunalini and Nikhita assisted in lab visits and interacted closely with the students.

