Students worship parents in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Mancherial: Students belonging to Zilla Parishad High School (Girls) worshipped their parents with flowers on the premises of their institution here on Tuesday. Headmistress of the institution Ajmeera Sharada was chief guest of the event.

Sharada said the programme was organised to inculcate moral values that had almost vanished from the society. She thanked the parents for attending the event. She said good habits learnt in school will last long. She told the pupils to bring recognition to their parents by excelling in academics and by leading a respectable life.

In a separate event, the toppers of results of Summative Assessment belonging to all classes were felicitated by the management. They were presented prizes for shining in the Grade X. Their parents were also feted with shawls. The headmistress and teachers suggested students of Class X to fare well in the final examinations.

Teachers Shailaja, Sujatha, Kumuda Devi, Rajita and non-teaching staffers were present.

