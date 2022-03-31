Study Australia Roadshow organised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In pursuit of attracting students from the Hyderabad region to study in Australia, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission organised a roadshow, here on Thursday, highlighting various initiatives introduced by the Australian government to support the international students.

The Australian Government is offering a range of new visa support initiatives to international students and graduates, including an international student visa fee refund and Covid-19 visa fee waiver, extra time for English language tests and health checks, replacement Temporary Graduate visas and extended ‘stay and work’ periods, according to a press release.

Furthermore, fully vaccinated international student visa holders, who have arrived in Australia between January 19, and March 19, 2022 were eligible for the visa application fee refund. The refund applies to current visa holders and new students. Eligible visa holders will be able to make a claim any time up to December 31, 2022, it said.

Students already in Australia, who held a student visa on or after February 1, 2020 and could not complete their course within the original visa time period because of the impact of the Covid-19, may be eligible to have their student visa application fee waived when applying for a new student visa, it said.

More information about Study Australia and the support for Indian students is available at https://www.studyaustralia.gov.au/india.

