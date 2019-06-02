Study highlights access to forgotten memories

By | Published: 7:08 pm

The research, published in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience, suggested that using electrical current to stimulate that region ‘left rostrolateral prefrontal cortex’, improves a person’s ability to retrieve memories.

“We found dramatically improved memory performance when we increased the excitability of this region,” said Jesse Rissman, senior author of the study. Participants were shown a series of 80 words on a computer screen as they were instructed to either imagine themselves or another person interacting with the word. The following day, they returned for tests in memory, reasoning ability, and visual perceptions test.

For the first half of the study, all participants received “sham” stimulation, where the device was turned on briefly, but, then, turned off so that no electrical stimulation was applied, allowed the researchers to measure how well each participant performed the tasks under normal conditions.

Later, one group received an electrical current that increased their neurons’ excitability, the second group received current that suppressed neuron activity and the third received the sham stimulation.

From this, scientists were able to note that there were no differences among the three groups during the first half of the study. So, differences in second half could be attributed to the stimulation, said Andrew Westphal, the lead author.

“Our previous neuroimaging studies showed the left rostrolateral prefrontal cortex is highly engaged during memory retrieval,” Rissman said. “Now the fact that people do better on this memory task when we excite this region with electrical stimulation provides evidence that it contributes to memory retrieval.”

The study’s reasoning task asked participants to decide whether certain pairs of words were analogies. Half of the trials featured word pairs that were true analogies. The other half had word pairs that were related but weren’t analogous. For the final task on perception, subjects were asked to select which of four words has the straightest lines. All times, researchers found no significant differences among the three groups.

“We expected to find improvement in memory, and we did. The stimulation is helping people to access memories that they might otherwise have reported as forgotten,” Westphal said.

