Located in Auckland, the third best city in the world to live in, Auckland University of Technology (AUT) is the second-largest university in New Zealand. The campuses are divided into three which are City campus, North and South campus. The university has five faculties: Culture and Society; Design and Creative Fields; Health and Environmental Sciences; Indigenous Development; Business and Law.

One of the world’s best modern universities – the University has an overall five-star rating from QS, in addition to five-star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Research, Internationalisation, Facilities, Innovation and Inclusiveness. AUT’s three modern campuses have several award-winning buildings that were created using sustainable principles and feature inviting, collaborative and functional learning areas, auditoriums and research spaces.

The university has a number of world-class facilities including one of only two motion capture studios in count Zealand’s top sports science facility, AUT Millennium; and the country’s only two major radio telescopes, which are involved in projects with international research partners including NASA.

An ethnically vibrant community, Auckland University of Technology has 29,000 learners and about 2,500 employees from almost 150 nations of the world. AUT University is committed to internationalization; there are around 5,600 international students at the university, who make up approximately 19% of the whole student population.

AUT is recognised as the best university in New Zealand for global research impact. Its 60 research centres and institutes deliver leading research across a range of subjects including space, artificial intelligence, robotics, ecology, physical activity and nutrition. AUT research addresses issues facing the environment and society and is used both in the classroom and across the globe.

Consistently ranked first in New Zealand for international outlook by QS, the university has more than 5,000 industry partners around the world. Its students are from 140 different countries and half of its academic staff are from overseas.

According to Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings:

• AUT is ranked in the top 1% of universities worldwide. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020, AUT is ranked in the 251-300 band, the fourth consecutive year that AUT has moved up in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

• AUT is ranked third highest-ranked university in New Zealand.

• In the Asia-Pacific University Ranking 2019, AUT is ranked as number 51.

• AUT is ranked Number 1 for global research impact in New Zealand

• AUT is ranked first in New Zealand for International Outlook (ranked number 27 in the world) in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.

• AUT is ranked 16th in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2019, which highlights the social impact of universities and their commitment to the UN Sustainability Development Goals.

• Times Higher Education has ranked AUT as one of the world’s top 60 young universities (ranked number 51 in the world), based on the quality of teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

• AUT is also one of the world’s top millennial universities (those founded in the 21st century) — ranked first in Australasia and 14th in the world.

AUT has a vast alumni network of over 95,000 graduates across the globe. The university also has many alumni who have gained success in the fields of media, technology, education, and politics. Some notable names in the list are Carol Hirschfeld (journalist, documentary maker and media executive), Stephen Tindall (The Warehouse’s founder), Bruce Leslie McLaren (engineer and race car designer), Annette Sylvia Presley (entrepreneur and Slingshot’s co-founder), Charlotte Glennie (First Asian ABC correspondent), Peter Williams (para-alpine sit skier), Jim Anderton (New Zealand politician), Claire Jane McLachlan (academician), Dominic Bowden (TV show presenter), Joel Defries (former BBC presenter), Pippa Wetzell (journalist) and Duncan Garner (TV and radio presenter) says Professor KP Singh, Founder & CEO, IMFS.