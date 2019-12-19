Study to rationalise govt valuation of lands in Telangana begins

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to increase revenues for the State, the Registrations and Stamps Department commenced a field study to bridge gap between market value and government valuation of lands. If approved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, registration rates of lands is likely to be revised nominally.

The department proposed to revise both the registration charges/stamp duty and also government valuation of lands during a discussion on the State’s financial situation during the recent Cabinet meeting. However, the Chief Minister is learnt to have suggested the officials to conduct a field study and take up rationalisation of government valuation of land rather than increasing registration charges or stamp duty directly.

Neither registration charges/stamp duty nor the government valuation of lands was revised since April, 2013, before the State formation.

The State is staring at a severe revenue deficit in the wake of decreased funds from the Central government following economic slowdown. “To mop up revenues, we proposed enhancing the registration charges as well as government valuation of land. But following the Chief Minister’s suggestion, we are conducting the field study and preparing proposals for rationalisation of land values,” a top official in the Registration and Stamps Department told ‘Telangana Today’.

During rationalisation, the officials claimed that market value of a land and its government valuation would be examined by the State government. Government valuation of properties will be revised nominally based on their existing market value. “If approved by the State government, the government valuation is likely to increase from 10 to 30 per cent based on different land categories, including agricultural, residential, commercial, urban and rural among others,” the officer said.

The department estimated to earn revenues amounting to Rs 7,000 crore during the financial year 2019-20. As on Monday, the stamp duty collection stood at Rs 4,943 crore. Similarly, the department registered over 13 lakh documents against its target of 18 lakh documents during the current fiscal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter