Stuffed tigers keep monkeys at bay in Suryapet

Suryapet: What does one do when hordes of monkeys persistently raid business establishments and harass people? Bring in the tiger, of course, but stuffed ones.

This is exactly what shops and roadside vendors in the tiny Arevepally village in Suryapet district have done to keep the marauding simians away. They have put up large sized stuffed tiger toys, and the ploy seems to have worked.

Arvepally, which is about 35 km away from the district headquarters of Suryapet, has been facing monkey menace for a long time now. The joke going around the village now is that the monkey population has far outstripped the human population in the village. They raid shops and enter homes to steal eatables and have even attacked people on several occasions.

The locally famous Sri Yogananda Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple is located at the feet of the hills in the village. Monkey in dozens have been creating a major problem for the residents for decades now, attracted by the eatables offered by devotees visiting the temple. The monkey population, if the villagers are to be believed, has become in thousands now.

With the local gram panchayat turning a blind eye and lending a deaf ear to this problem despite of several complaints, villagers sought other means to check the menace and came up with the big cat idea.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Nomula Lava Kumar, owner of Sri Lakshminarsimha Electronics at the village, says monkeys barge into the shop any time they want and take away non-food items also. Chasing away the monkeys is no mean task since they come in hordes of 10 to 15. But, the ‘tiger’ in the shop is now shooing them away.

Koneti Vijaya Lakshmi, who runs a groceries shop in the village, says she spent Rs 2,000 to purchase a large sized stuffed tiger to ‘guard’ he shop. The monkeys obviously are fooled by the stuffed dolls and are keeping away, she said.

Ramavath Lakshmi, a victim of monkey bite, says the simians have attacked and bitten several villagers in addition to grabbing away the food items and tearing clothes left for drying in open places. The grama panchayat should immediately take measures to solve the monkey menace in the village, she demanded.

