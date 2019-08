Stuti Shree bags four gold medals

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: P Stuti Shree from St Joseph’s Public School ruled the roost in the CISCE Regional Sports meet by bagging four gold medals 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m breastroke at the GHMC Swimming Pool, Secunderabad on Friday.

Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Public School emerged overall champions.

Winners (St Joseph’s Public School): 1. P Stuti Shree (100m freestyle gold, 200m freestyle gold, 100m breaststroke gold, 200m breaststroke gold); 2. R Poorvi (400m freestyle gold, 200m butterfly gold, 50m butterfly gold, 200m freestyle bronze); 3. Kavya Priya Reddy (50m freestyle bronze, 100m freestyle silver); 4. Ayesha Azeem (100m backstroke bronze); 5. M Kavya Yasaswini (50m backstroke gold, 100m backstroke silver); 6. Sara Azeem (100m breaststroke silver); 7. Nidhi VH (50m freestyle silver); 8. Avani Pimpalwar (200m backstroke silver); Freestyle 4x100m relay gold: T Kavya Priya Reddy, M Kavya, P Stuti Sree, R Poorvi; Medley 4x100m relay gold: T Kavya Priya Reddy, M Kavya, P Stuti Sree, R Poorvi, Nidhi VH; 9. Aditi Chegu (50m freestyle silver); U-14 girls: 100m breaststroke: 1. CH Yukta, 2. CH Chandramukta, 3. Kranthi Gupta; 100m backstroke: 1. Raabiah Arastu, 2. Tanvi Tanjavuri, 3. Dimple; 100m freestyle: 1. Disha Kumari; 50m freestyle: 1. Disha Kumari; Overall championship (under-19 girls): St

Joseph’s Public School, King Koti.