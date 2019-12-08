Style sheet for Telangana lingo

By | Published: 12:22 am 8:00 pm

The magical emotions that can be expressed in one’s mother tongue cannot be gotten in any another language. This is what Khaja Pasha understood a long time ago and today he is the first person to submit his doctoral thesis in the beautiful Telangana dialect and will be awarded his PhD soon from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University.

It all started in Khaja Pasha’s mind when he was a child. “As a kid I always observed that my grandmother used to request others to write a letter to her son (my mama) who lived in Surat. The way she would tell the person what to write – ‘Yemi bidda manchigunnava, paanam manchigunda, eeda memu manchigunnamu’, etc., (Dear son, how are you? Hope your health is fine? We all are fine here), and the way the person drafted the letter in a bookish language as ‘Priyamaina kumaaruduki mee amma deevinchi raayunadi, ubhaya kushalopari’… and when the person read the letter after drafting, she would say, with a blank face, ‘I don’t understand what you have written’.

All these aspects always played on my mind and heart. And the thought always haunted me why the dialect one speaks can’t become part of the written language,” says Khaja Pasha, whose thesis took eight years for approval.

Being a Muslim, Khaja Pasha has a very good command on the Telugu language. His friends always praised him saying he can fit into any bill – be it Andhra language or Telangana language. “My guide used to like my writings. He used to say, ‘content is good, but the language should be changed’. Even after finishing the thesis, my guide never said ‘yes’, he used to say ‘if you write in normal Telugu like how the style sheet says, then I will get it submitted right now, but I told him I will not do that and so it took eight years for it to see the light of the day,” says Khaja Pasha, also actively participated in the Telangana movement.

During that period, Khaja came across a video by Garikapati Narasimha Rao, a well-known Telugu Avadhani. At a time when people made fun of the language, Garikapati supported saying ‘Vacchi+ Unnaru’ is vacchindru, it’s a ‘Gunasandhi’, how can ‘vaccharu’ come? “All these thoughts provoked me to write a thesis in our native language. Like how the British came to India and left a few words, in the same way, Nawabs’ language also influenced the Telangana people,” said Khaja, who directed a movie called D/o of Ramgopal Varma and also wrote many plays which earned him good name.

Khaja was always inclined towards movies and theatre since childhood. His play Shaapagrasthulu, on third genders and politicians, earned him five Nandi Awards in 2006 at Nizamabad Nandi Natokotasvam. Another play, Gayathri D/o Basheer Ahmed, which is based on the Gokul Chat bomb blast, where a Hindu child was brought up by a Muslim family, was awarded four Nandi awards in 2009 at Khammam Nandi Naatakosvam.

“In fact, when Bajarangi Bhaijaan, a Salman Khan movie was released, many said ‘it is exactly like your story’, but I never approached the court, as I felt that idea might have struck that writer also. I learnt a lesson on how a market can be created – the only difference was I created a story on Old City and Hyderabad, but that film talks about India-Pakistan,” says Khaja, who was encouraged by the Director of Language and Culture.

To gain confidence on the subject that he chose to write his thesis in, Khaja Pasha personally went and met the Director of Department of Language and Culture, Mamidi Harikrishna, who encouraged and supported him for his writings. He also gave him an example of a Telugu lawyer in Supreme Court who spoke and argued in Telugu – ‘so, why not submit a thesis in our Telangana dialect?’ This gave Khaja a lot of confidence and, today, Khaja is a proud person that all his hard work has paid off finally, and though it took a long time, he is the first creator of Telangana style sheet for PhD students.

