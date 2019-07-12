Style your ceiling, transform your house

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Are the ceilings in your home looking pale without any aesthetic appeal? Then it is time for you to give modern touch to your interiors as the great decor is the first step in providing first impression to your guests.

As soon one enters a room the first thing that one notices is the ceiling, regardless of the room size or the shape. Most of us assume that ceiling in our homes should be white and flat. But an appealing ceiling design, whether it is the living room or the dining area or the bedroom, designer ceilings in the rooms leaves a unique impression in the minds of those who step in.

Apart from beautification of walls and floors in this modern age, homes are undergoing a considerable transformation with the importance being laid on styling their ceilings given the array of designer ceilings that interior decors offer.

Designer ceilings play a major part in the appearance of your home since it occupies large space in the rooms and spruce up the boring old look and enhance the visuals of your room with a smooth, elegant finish.

The ceiling design varies for each room and each home and depending on the available space and the surrounding walls and the overall theme of the house. There are innumerable patterns and colours to choose and you need to choose the right one with the help of interior designers or any expert to match your home.

The main advantage of installing designer ceilings is that instead of using tube lights inside your room, you get to use high quality LED lights that consume less energy and are far more durable. You can also fix LED lights creatively in various corners of the house and use as much light as you require.

In addition, designer ceilings can be highly reflective. This decreases the amount of light needed to illuminate the room. You can use few lights to achieve the same brightness in your room and save money on your electricity bill. However, the only the worry is the initial investment which could vary from one design to another. Here are a few types of ceilings:

Beam ceilings

This kind of ceiling helps to create visual interest and bring individual flair to the home. Beam ceilings are normally made from timber, but other materials or a combination of materials can also be used.

Gypsum false ceilings

With the gypsum ceiling designs, one can display array of LED ceiling lighting. Depending on the area, different types of gypsum can be used for the ceiling. Gypsum false ceiling comes in the shape of square boards that are hung with the help of iron framework. The finishing work on these boards like paints, laminates, wallpapers and texture finish gives good look.

Grid ceilings

This type of ceiling which are relatively light comes in different sizes, patterns and designs. There are plenty of choices when it comes to pre-finish options like textured, patterned or smooth.

