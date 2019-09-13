Style your Sunday with Shiamak Davar’s Institute

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Are you part of the brigade who grew up watching dance moves by legends to the tunes of Hip-Hop, Pop and Bollywood numbers, then you would surely have heard of popular dancer and trainer Shiamak Davar.

It’s raining dance as the dancing sensation’s institution is all set to bring the dance waves to you in the city of pearls! Here’s your chance to learn the best of this fusion dance style — BollyHop. So, gear up and get your energy levels high to learn with Shiamak Davar’s senior instructors. It’s time you plan something exciting this Sunday.

What: BollyHop with Shiamak Davar’s instructors

When: September 15

Where: American Dojos, 2nd Floor, Jubilee Hills

Time: 10:30 am onwards

