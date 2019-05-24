Stylish ways to tie a scarf

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Scarves are a throw-on favourite for ages now. With their pattern, colours, and ease of wearing, they always take up space in everybody’s wardrobe. If you are somebody who leave a little too much space for the scarves, here are a few new trends that you might want to keep track of.

Choker

Chokers are something that have been reserved on a trends chart for a while now. And now, the regular leather or lace chokers are getting boring. So, here is something you could try – get yourself a scarf and turn it into a choker. This simple accessory can switch up your outfit like nothing else does.

Bag knot

Scarf need not be the accessory that you need to wear on your body. You can turn something boring into funky by adding this to your outfit. For example, use a silk scarf to give a refreshing look to your boring handbag that you carry everywhere from office to bars. Extra brownie points for clashing patterns and colours!

Belt

Now that the idea of scarf as a bag knot has opened up a whole new range of opportunities to don your beautiful scarf, here is another idea to add some more jazz. Taking a cue from Burberry’s SS19 show, let your silk scarf double up as a belt and brighten up your neutrals with its prints.

Hair band

This is the style that keeps coming back every year. Using your scarf as a hair band will not only make you look on fleek, but also act as a major saviour during those bad hair days. And this season, choose a snakeskin printed scarf for a wild look.