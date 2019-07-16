Sub-Engineer dies in road mishap in Gadwal

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: A Sub-Engineer, working with the Electricity Department in Maldakal mandal, died on Tuesday after the car he was travelling in hit a wild pig.

Sanjeev (45), who was also senior football player, was on his way to Jammulamma temple close to Gadwal town when he lost control over the vehicle after the animal stormed onto the road all of a sudden and rammed into it resulting in overturning the car. He died on the spot. Sanjeev also worked in KT Doddi mandal headquarters in the past.

