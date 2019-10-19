Sub-inspector injured in accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:17 am

Hyderabad: A Sub-inspector working at the Panjagutta police station sustained minor injuries when a car hit his motorcycle early on Saturday.

According to the police, the SI, Srinivas, was going on the Malakpet – Chaderghat road when the car hit his motorcycle.

He lost control over his motorcycle and fell on the road. He sustained a fracture on his leg and was rushed to Yashoda Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case was registered against the driver of the car and he was taken into custody.

