Sub-Registrar in ACB net in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Devulapally Sangeetha, a Sub-Registrar in Maheshwarm in Ranga Reddy district, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday at her office when she allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant Arshad Hussain, an advocate from Chandrayangutta.

She allegedly accepted Rs 30,000 through her personal driver G Ramakrishna on Wednesday and Rs 5,000 through a document writer K Ganesh on Thursday. The bribe amount of Rs 5,000 was recovered from the possession of Ganesh, according to a press release issued by ACB.

The ACB has arrested Sangeetha, Ramakrishna and Ganesh and produced them before the special court for ACB cases after which the trio was remanded to judicial custody.

