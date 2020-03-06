Subabul and eucalyptus farmers stage protest in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Kothagudem: Farmers cultivating subabul and eucalyptus staged a dharna at ITC Limited Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division (PSPD) unit at Sarapaka in Burgumphad mandal in the district on Friday.

They accused the ITC management of reducing the price offered to their farm produce and demanded the company offer remunerative price to the farmers.

Mild tension prevailed during the protest as the police and the company’s security personnel prevented the farmers from entering the premises of the factory.

The Telangana Subabul and Eucalyptus Rythu Sangam leaders Rayala Chandra Sekhar and B Ram Babu complained that the farmers were facing many problem due to the ITC company policies. For the past two months the company was causing hindrance to logs cutting at farms.

The leaders of CPI, CPM and CPI (ML- New Democracy) and various farmers’ organisations arrived at Sarapaka and extended their support to the agitating subabul and eucalyptus farmers.

But the police arrested the parties’ leaders and took them to Paloncha police station. CPI leader B Hemantha Rao and others staged a protest in Khammam condemning the arrest of farmers and Left parties leaders.

