Subdued Haj to begin from Wednesday

Jeddah: The annual Haj pilgrimage is set to begin in the holy city of Mecca from Wednesday amidst elaborate health arrangements and strict enforcement of ban on unauthorised pilgrims.

The annual Haj has been downscaled drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic that has barred lakhs of international pilgrims for the first time in modern history. A deserted look prevails in the holy city as there are hardly any pilgrims clad in Ihram, a two-piece seamless white garment, which is mandatory for Haj and Umrah, according to local residents.

“Due to the pandemic, the Haj crowd scenario has changed completely and one can’t believe that we are in Haj season,” Mohammed Akbar, hailing from Telangana and a resident of Mecca, told Telangana Today.

The exact number of pilgrims, 70 per cent of whom are foreign residents living in Saudi Arabia, are not known, but authorities say they are from 160 different nationalities. However, the Haj minister earlier revealed that the number would be around 1,000.

The measure is part of a series of safeguards taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims during Haj. The total number of pilgrims has been dramatically reduced to ensure physical distancing.

Pilgrims will be required to undergo a second quarantine period after they perform Haj. The pilgrims who have been selected for Haj are already being placed in the first quarantine period for a week, which will end on Wednesday.

The Haj Ministry has provided a special kit for all pilgrims that contains personal hygienic tools besides items required for Haj ritual such as prayer rug, Ihram cloth etc.

Authorities have made special arrangements for flow of pilgrims at Masjid-e-Haram to follow social distance norms.

Some 2.5 million people from all over the world usually participate in the ritual that takes place over several days in Mecca.

Religious tourism, including Haj, contributes $12 billion to Saudi Arabia economy, according to statistics.

