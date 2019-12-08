Subedari police register ‘Zero FIR’ for first time in Telangana

By | Published: 1:17 am

Warangal: For the first in the State, the Subedari police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ on Saturday. The complainant Boora Raj Kumar approached the Subedari police urging them to register ‘Zero FIR’ after he learnt over phone that his brother Boora Ravinder’s daughter aged 24 year had gone missing.

Raj Kumar came to Hanamkonda on some work and was near Subedari police station when received the call about his brother’s daughter. Based on his complaint, Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana registered a ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred the same to police station concenred. Boora Ravinder belongs to Govindapur village of Shayampet mandal in Warangal Rural district.

It may be noted here that the Justice Verma committee set up following the 2012 Nirbhaya case had also emphasised on ‘Zero FIR’ – which means that registering an FIR is mandatory under Section 154 of CrPC if the case pertained to a cognisable offence, although the complaint can later be transferred to another station. The logic is that in serious cases police should get on the job with utmost urgency, instead of squabbling over territorial jurisdiction and wasting critical hours, in which the worst of the crime could be prevented or lives saved.

Normally, an FIR is registered by a serial number in the police station having territorial jurisdiction to investigate the crime. The police officers who fail to comply with the registration of Zero FIR may invite prosecution under Section 166A of IPC and also departmental action.

