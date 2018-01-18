Nalgonda Collector calls for new Gram Panchayat proposals

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Thursday instructed officials concerned to submit the proposals for new gram panchayats in the district by January 19.

Interacting with the mandal-level officials from the Collectorate through video conference, Uppal reminded that the State government had decided to declare thandas as grama panchayats and asked them to prepare proposals for upgradation of thandas, which have a population of more than 500 and located 1.5 km distance from the existing gram panchayats. The proposals should be as per 2011 Census and Comprehensive Families Survey. He also insisted the officials to send the proposals in a prescribed format.

He suggested officials to see that village tanks and mines in the existing panchayats did not fall under new panchayats. The officials should write remarks in the proposals if any thanda with less than the prescribed population was suggested in special cases.

The Collector said a meeting with mandal-level officials would be held on January 20 to finalise the proposals to send them to the State government.

Joint Collector, C Narayana Reddy, District Revenue Officer Kheemya Naik, District Panchayat Officer Sridhar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Hanuma Naik and Assistant Director of Land Records Srinivasulu attended the conference.