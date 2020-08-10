Submit report on Maltummeda inscriptions: Srinivas Goud

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud on Sunday directed the State Archaeology department to visit the site at Maltummeda village of Nagireddypet mandal of Kamareddy district where three researchers found a 2nd Century BC inscription on a rock and submit a comprehensive report within a week. The Minister was responding to reports on the finding and wanted that the entire site including any artifacts in the vicinity of the hillock to be protected.

“Telangana region has great history and it was neglected during the rule of combined Andhra Pradesh. It was after K Chandrashekhar Rao took over the reins of administration that research on the cultural aspect of Telangana is being encouraged,” he said, adding that the finding of the inscription was part of that effort by the Archaeology department and the Heritage Department. “The consultants and experts who were on a field investigation in Manjeera valley found an inscription “Madhavachanda” on a rock. This is said to be the oldest of such inscriptions ever found in Telangana,” he said.

He further said that the finding by Srinivasan, Bhanu Murty and Shankar Reddy had confirmed that there was a well developed civilization in Telangana region during the second century BC and there were bustling inhabitations. He congratulated the trio for their hard work in finding the valuable inscription.

