Subsidy scheme extension to boost affordable housing

Hyderabad: The Rs 70,000-crore boost to housing sector announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by extending the subsidy scheme for affordable housing for the middle-income group up to March 2021 is expected to benefit 2.5 lakh families.

The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for the middle income group with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh-18 lakh was operationalised from March 2017 and extended up to March 2020. This is now extended by one year, making it applicable till March 2021.

Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head (India), JLL, said, “Housing for All’ has been a major focus of the Government and the affordable rental accommodation scheme for migrant workers and urban poor will go a long way in ensuring the same. Moreover, this availability of organised housing facilities will lead to decongestion of urban spaces by reducing unauthorised occupancy and encroachment and thus, facilitate better town planning.”

“Additionally, the credit-linked subsidy scheme for the middle-income group (income of Rs 6-18 lakh per year), which is now extended up to March 2021 will lead to an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in housing. Affordable and mid-segment housing formed more than 50 per cent of the new launches in major real estate markets in the past few years. The extension of this scheme coupled with attractive mortgage rates will improve consumer sentiments and boost demand for affordable and mid segment housing.”

According to Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, “The announcement on rural infrastructure and affordable rental accommodations for urban and migrant workers under public private partnership will open newer avenues for the construction industry. For middle-income group, the extension of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) up to March 2021, is a positive step and will further strengthen demand in the affordable housing segment.”

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants said, “The second tranche of the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package was unleashed for the benefit of migrant workers, traders, farmers and street vendors – and there was a real estate takeaway. In a big move, the government has announced the one-year extension of the CLSS up to March 2021. This will help push demand for affordable housing.”

Ever since its implementation in 2017, the CLSS scheme has already benefitted over 3.3 lakh families and the extension will further aid many more families to avail housing under this scheme. As a ripple effect of increased demand for affordable housing, Puri adds, it will positively push demand for raw materials such as cement, steel, transport and other construction materials.

The government’s Housing for All by 2022 project has already resulted in multiple sops and incentives. As a consequence, there has been a significant increase in activity in affordable segment over the last few years. As per Anarock research, there are currently 15.62 lakh under construction units across the top seven cities, of which nearly 39 per cent are in the affordable segment priced under Rs 40 lakh budget.

