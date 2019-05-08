Substance abuse on the rise in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: From the old days that saw sporadic seizures of marijuana or a rare haul of cocaine, crackdowns on drug networks in Hyderabad these days are seeing the entire gamut of the ethereal world, from opium and LSD to Ketamine or the date rape drug and even malana cream and marijuana oil.

Drug peddlers have expanded and diversified their repertoire to meet the growing and changing demands of substance abusers, in the process turning the city into a safe haven for selling different types of drugs banned under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A glance at the inventory of drugs seized from peddlers, mostly from African nations, is an indication of this transformation of Hyderabad’s drug market that now says ‘name it, we have it’.

From dry marijuana, weed oil, malana cream, opium, cocaine, Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) to Ketamine also known as date rape drug, the growing portfolio has also made use of technology to be slipped into the hands of the user, with popular messaging application WhatsApp being a hot favourite to find, negotiate and settle drug deals.

Realising that the Police and Prohibition and Excise Departments, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), have intensified their vigil to control the flow of narcotic substances, peddlers were found adopting unique methods to smuggle drugs from different places and supply to persons known to them.

Officials said peddlers were bringing cocaine from Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru with the help of Nigerian nationals to supply it in the city while LSD was purchased by placing orders online. Marijuana smugglers are adopting distinctive methods to get it from agency areas in Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas.

One gang attempted to get marijuana by stuffing it in fly ash bricks while another gang began selling marijuana oil in honey and food colour bottles. However, a strong intelligence network coupled with constant vigil has helped enforcement agencies nab the smugglers.

A few days ago, the NCB raided a pharmaceutical company in Nacharam and seized Ketamine, a date rape drug. The company’s managing director was also arrested. The NCB had got the tip-off of Nacharam unit after arresting two persons in Bengaluru.

Forum for Good Governance Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said the enforcement agencies should take up more awareness programmes for the youth explaining the ill-effects of using drugs.

At the same time, the investigators must collect information about consumers with the help of call data records (CDR) of the arrested peddlers and counsel them.

“As rule of law is equal to everyone, action should also be taken against film personalities who were found to be consuming drugs in the racket that was busted in 2017,” he said.

