Success and Safety: A glimpse at two poles of cricket!

By | Pragyan Ojha | Published: 12:05 am

For any person to succeed for a long duration in a profession he or she has to have a certain level of love, passion and dedication within them right from the very beginning. Once they have the strong desire of achieving their goal they start working towards it relentlessly. Today if we look at Steve Smith, we will get the glimpse of an eventful journey to the top. Going back to his childhood days, apart from training with a regular coach, it was his father who facilitated many things for him like throw down practices etc to develop his love for the game and help him evolve his own style. The most wonderful aspect of Smith’s success is that he has a very clear understanding of what is happening around him on the field and moulds his game accordingly without ever changing his primary natural style.

In the modern day cricket, players are constantly under scrutiny from various sources and there is a lot of advice pouring in from all quarters. It is a challenge for the players to keep improvising and innovating and be at the top of their game. As a result a crucial point that many players forget is that it is alright to try new ideas but one should never let go of their natural instinctive style of play in the quest for bettering their performance. Yes it is good to consider the perspective of another person in the form of your coach and colleagues, but the player himself should be in control and comfortable in executing any new move time and again without discomfort and confusion in their own mind.

After the famous ball tampering issue during the South Africa series in 2018, it seemed like a tough road ahead for Smith and Warner when they were handed a one-year ban from all forms of cricket by Cricket Australia. Despite the upsetting situation both of them were able to positively bounce back and impressed with a grand comeback. This example once more reinforces the fact that sticking to the basics always yields results.

Over the years for any Test cricket aficionado, the Ashes series has become a must watch. It not only is entertaining but is also a great learning experience for young aspiring cricketers. The competition between the bat and the ball is of the highest order and electrifying to say the least. Sometimes it can get ugly and painful but that only shows the resilience of these giants of cricket. One such recent incident was when Smith was hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer first on the elbow and then by a more brutal one on the back of his neck. The blow looked vicious making even the viewer trembles with concern. Regardless of the pain, Smith came back to bat again and perform for his team with a well-deserved innings. Sadly Smith is currently ruled out of the next Test due to a concussion. We have already witnessed some very disturbing incidents over the years, one of the most unforgettable being the demise of Phil Hughes who was hit by a bouncer below his ear. It is very important for a cricketer to be well equipped as we see players are getting innovative and trying unorthodox shots. It should be made mandatory to have the neck guard so such incidents can be avoided.

The longevity of a successful career in any sport invariably depends on the physical fitness and well-being of the players parallel with a positive mental frame. Cricket being no different requires that the players should show a balance of self- belief, understanding of their strengths and also physical toughness. Nevertheless one should never neglect the aspect of safety as a small mistake can nip a great prospective career in the bud.

