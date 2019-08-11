Success of film helped me forget the ordeal, says director of ‘Kobbari Matta’

By | Published: 12:23 am 9:24 pm

Mancherial: Rupak Ronaldson, a promising director from Ramakrishnapur town, faced his share of pains for five years while directing his maiden feature film, ‘Kobbari Matta’, starring Sampoornesh Babu. He, however, is now celebrating the success of his maiden project, a satirical film which is running successfully at the box office.

“The project was shelved midway following several problems. We faced financial problems. Some craftsmen and actors quit, but I was determined to complete the film. Being the son of a coal miner, I could withstand all the hurdles. The cost escalated from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 2.50 crore, but I managed to complete it,” Rupak told ‘Telangana Today.’

The 32-year-old had his schooling in Ramakrishnapur in Mandamarri mandal in the coal belt, 10 km from Mancherial and graduated in film production from a private university in Hyderabad. He set up a firm to make graphics and was associated with several films including ‘Arudanti’ starring Anushka which was released in 2009.

The graduation course helped him learn the nuances of photography, direction and other aspects of film production. “I had the opportunity to shoot promo of ‘Hrudayakaleyam’, featuring Sampoornesh Babu a few years ago. The producers were impressed with my work and offered me the opportunity to direct ‘Kobbari Matta,’ which is a sattire on old films such as ‘Ma Annaiah,’ ‘Gorintaku,’ ‘Peddarayudu,’ he said.

On future plans, the director said he would be directing a comedy film based on coal belt region. “The script of the movie is ready, and the project will hit the floors soon. It is one of my dream works,” he said, thanking the producer of his first movie Sai Rajesh, hero Sampoornesh and other crew members.

Meanwhile, the director’s childhood friends celebrated the success of his movie by bursting crackers and cutting a cake at theatres in Mancherial. Dandu Sadanandam, one of his friends, said Ronalson was a passionate director who proved his mettle with ‘Kobbari Matta’. “The budding director has brought recognition to the district and the coal belt town,” he added.

