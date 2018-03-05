The success story of TASK

By | Published: 12:45 am 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), ever since its inception in 2014, has been making huge strides and so far, has imparted crucial skills to 1.24 lakh youth in the State.

TASK, which helps students acquire required industrial skills, has had over 1.16 lakh students from various disciplines from 588 colleges registering themselves with TASK.

TASK also trains teachers and so far, 3,390 faculty members including from engineering colleges, have been trained in line with industrial requirements.

TASK has also joined hands with about 25 various organizations including SAP, IBM, Samsung, Infosys and Google among others to offer various industry related programmes.

Courses in soft skills, programming languages like C++, cybersecurity, Tizen operating system among others are being offered for engineering students besides English language certification by Cambridge University. For degree students, 21 programmes from soft skills to learning Java are being offered.

Those who opt for the courses are certified by TASK and the industry.

This apart, students who complete graduation and are unemployed will be trained for 10 to 12 weeks on technical, organizational and personal skills through instructor-led training, eLearning and self-study labs. The training modules offer industry relevant skills which help them find jobs with ease.

“The success of TASK is a reflection of team work. Each employee is given targets and are reviewed regularly,” Sujiv Nair, CEO, TASK said.