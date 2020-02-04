Suchirindia hosts marketing awards

By | Published: 12:49 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: In a novel initiative to encourage marketing talent, Suchirindia has been giving away marketing awards to deserving achievers every year. This year the group has ramped up the scale and hosted a mega marketing awards night titled ‘TEMPEST 2020’.

The ‘Tempest 2020’, which was hosted by celebrity anchor Ravi, witnessed over 1000 marketing personnel vying for top honours. Apart from Suchirindia CEO Lion Dr Y Kiron the gala event was host of celebrities and eminent Telugu actors including Payal Rajput and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The gala gathering witnessed knowledge sharing, mentoring and recognition of true talent. The objective of the initiative was to bring marketing starts under one roof, foster a sense of oneness and encourage raw marketing talent.

