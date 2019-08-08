Suchitra junction beautification works inaugurated

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Under the junction development and beautification works, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) set up water sprayers, a pool and decked up the Suchitra junction central median with seasonal flowering saplings.

These works were unveiled by Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy in the presence of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore and others here on Thursday.

Under the junctions beautification and development works, the municipal corporation has set up water fountains, carpet of colourful and seasonal flowers, lush greenery and other features.

Already, such beautification and development works were taken up at Mettuguda and LB Nagar junctions (towards Chintalkunta underpass). These junctions have been developed with different themes and 3D elements that reflect the significance of the location.

At Suchitra junction, there is a cascade developed in the form of a kettle. The GHMC has also taken up beautification works at Lakdikapul, Aramghar, Uppal, Moosapet and Buddha Bhavan junctions, said a press release.

