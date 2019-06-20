Sudarshana homam at Yadadri on Friday

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: ‘Sudarshana Homam’ will be performed at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Friday to mark the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Executive Officer of the temple N Geetha said the State government had taken up Kaleshwaram project as a prestigious one. It was decided to conduct Sudarshana Homam at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple (Balalayam) on Yadadri hill shrine in the morning hours of the day seeking the blessings of the God to ensure irrigation water for every acre of land in the State through prestigious project.

She said the temple priests and rithwiks will perform ‘Sudarshana Homam’ as per rituals. The significance of the homam is that there is belief that by performing the ritual, negative forces would be removed and ensure the success in any task undertaken.

