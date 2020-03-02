Sudden rains bring the temperature down in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Offering a reprieve from the increasing summer conditions, sudden rains on Sunday evening brought the temperatures down in the city.

The city today received light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in different parts. Till 8 pm, Sumitranagar Colony received 16.5 mm rain followed by Hydernagar (15.8 mm), Hafeezpet (14 mm), Balaji Nagar (12.5 mm), Balanagar (10.8 mm) and Jagadgirigutta (7.8 mm).

The rains had the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar alerting officials to take necessary measures to tackle with the situation.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the rains were very likely to occur on Monday too and attributed the sudden rains to change in wind pattern. “The northern dry winds have merged with moist winds coming from Bay of Bengal over the State. This has resulted in rains in some parts of Telangana including Hyderabad,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Development Planning Society said minimum temperatures would to be in the range of 19 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures in the range of 32 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius, in the next two days.

