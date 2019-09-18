Sudden rains damage crop in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Nalgonda: Normal life was disrupted as heavy rains lashed Nalgonda district on Tuesday night, leaving several village tanks overflowing and colonies inundated in the flood waters.

A record of 20 cm rainfall was reported in Nalgonda district in just six hours with the town witnessing heavy rain from 6 pm onwards. Several colonies including Leprosy colony, VT Colony, Prakasham Bazar, Dwarakanagar and Arjalabhavai were inundated in the flood waters.

In Leprosy colony, relief centre was setup in a local church as flood water entered the houses. The district authorities have made arrangements to supply food to the people in the shelter.

Water stagnation upto knee height was seen at Indira Gandhi Circle on Narketpally-Adhanki by-pass road, which made it unsafe for smaller vehicles to travel on the route.

All 31 mandals in Nalgonda district received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, which impacted the public life. Crops were also damaged in Chandur, Damaracharla, Kattangur and Thirumalgiri(Sagar) mandals in the district.

Rs 2.5 crore crop loss

According to the Preliminary estimates, Rs 2.5 cr loss has been reported due to heavy rain on Tuesday night. About 519 farmers suffered losses due to damage of the crops.

Several village tanks including Peruru cheruvu at Haliya, Nalla Chouta cheruvu at Nidmanoor, Thripuraram cheruvu, Gangannapalem cheruvu at Thipparthy, Kothapally cheruvu in Shaligowraram mandal and village tank at Thirumalagiri(Sagar) were overflowing due to heavy rains.

Road connection was disrupted to several villages in the district due to water overflow onto the bridges.

Several villages lost road connectivity after a stream Ahalya Vaagu reached onto the road in Anumula mandal in the district. Road connection between Narketpally and Mothkur was also disrupted as water from Musi river reached onto the road at Pallepahad village.

In all, 12 mandals in Yadadri-Bhongir district and 20 mandals in Suryapet district witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday night.

