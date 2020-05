Sudden rains lash Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy district registered unseasonal rains at Nizamsagar, Pitlam and few other mandals on Thursday evening, soaked paddy crop in purchasing centres.

Moderate rainfall at Komalancha village of Nizamsagar mandal and Kambapoor village of Pitlam mandal soaked paddy heaps at purchasing centres.

Nizamabad district also registered moderate rainfall in Nizamabad north, south and Renjal mandals.

