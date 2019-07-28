Sudheendra assumes charges as Kaghaznagar DSP

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: YVS Sudheendra assumed charge of Kaghaznagar DSP on Sunday. He was transferred to Kaghaznagar following the suspension of then DSP P Samabaiah and Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector for alleged dereliction of duties in the sensational Sarsala incident on June 30. He later called on Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy.

Sudheendra was posted as DSP of Kaghaznagar recently. He had worked as ACP of Parkal in Warangal Rural district before being transferred to Kaghaznagar. Asifabad DSP A Sathyanarayana was acting in-charge DSP of Kaghaznagar post suspension of Sambaiah.

Both Sambaiah and Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Venkateshwarlu were suspended for allegedly failing to provide security to Kaghaznagar FRO Ch Anita and her team of 40 forest officials of forest department during an assault by a mob of Kotha Sarsala village in Kaghaznagar mandal. The FRO and her staffers were attacked for trying to plant saplings in a 20-hectare degraded forest land.

