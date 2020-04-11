Sufficient food grains for 18 months: FCI

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Food Corporation of India (FCI), Telangana region has been supplying food grains through PDS to different States including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka apart from catering raw rice to the State under open market sale scheme (OMSS) during the crisis period.

FCI Telangana region has been supplying food grains to southern States through rail movement and till date around 2 lakh metric tonnes have been moved in 78 rakes to deficit States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Implementation and distribution of food grains under various schemes such as PMGKAY, NFSA and OMSS are also taken up. At present, the FCI godowns under Telangana region has sufficient stocks to the tune of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of raw rice and 15.8 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice, a release said.

“We are making all efforts to aid various food policy schemes under NFSA. The Corporation has sufficient food grains stocks for public distribution to cater its needs over a period of 18 months. In addition, paddy procurement is also expected to reach peak stage in the ensuing rabi season for which FCI is prepared with all the required paraphernalia,” said Ashwani Kumar Gupta, FCI General Manager, Telangana Region.

During the lockdown period, 61,000 metric tonnes of rice has been procured and sufficient stocks are also available with TSCSC under central pool, a press release of FCI added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .