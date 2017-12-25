Suggestions invited for NEET Super Specialty 2018

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has invited students, faculty, senior doctors and associations representing doctors and the civil society to come up with suggestions for conducting the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2018 for admission into Super Specialty seats.

At present, for broad specialty seats, MOHFW has proposed that candidates will compete in their respective specialty and a single merit list will be prepared for counseling after moderation between various eligible subjects for the Super Specialty course.

In its second model for conducting NEET (Super Specialty) 2018, the MOHFW has proposed that there will be an exam for every Super Specialty course in which the candidates from the eligible broad specialty will be allowed to participate.

The MOHFW has also suggested that a candidate must be allowed to opt to appear in a limited number of Super Specialty course and not all courses to prevent blocking of seats at the time of counseling.

In another proposal, the NEET 2018 for Super Specialty course can be conducted on the basis of a MBBS level paper of higher order difficulty.

This could be a common paper for all candidates who would be allotted Super Specialty courses as per their eligibility and score in the exam.

For submitting views regarding conduct of NEET (SS) examination: mepsection-mohfw@gov.in by January 5.