Suhas to grip viewers with intense character

Entering the film industry and making a name for oneself despite not belonging to a ‘film family’ is not a cakewalk. Still Suhas, a very familiar name among Telugu YouTubers, has come a long way from his days as a theatre artiste to bagging a lead role in the film.

Suhas’ path to acting career began in the popular channel ‘Chai Bisket’. Eventually, he shined on social media with his hilarious videos, thanks to his ace acting skills and passion towards cinema. By and by, Suhas bagged roles in some of the popular films like Majili, Dear Comrade, Prati Roju Pandage and Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

Though he was not given much screen time, he managed to leave the audience in splits with his perfect comedy timing and performance. Today, his happiness has no bounds as he is all set to grip his fans over again with his distinct role in the film titled Colour Photo, an intense love drama that takes you back to good old days.

“I’m beyond happy for the reason that I got to play one of the lead roles in Colour Photo. The shooting is yet to complete and I’m certain that audience will love to see me in one completely different character and look,” says Suhas. The film is directed by debutant Sandeep Raj aka Masala Sandeep, whose short film Athidhi starring Suhas was once talk of the town.

Popular comedian- turned-actor Sunil will be playing a negative role in Colour Photo. Actor Chandini Chowdary is the lead actor in the film. Kaala Bhairava, MM Keeravani’s son, who turned as a music director in Mathu Vadalara, is composing music for this love drama.

