Suicide attempt by defeated candidate’s husband in Bhupalpally

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Singanaveni Chiranjeevi, a TRS activist, made an attempt to commit suicide as his wife Vijetha was defeated in the municipal election on Saturday.

Taking umbrage at the defeat, he reportedly consumed a pesticide to end his life. He was immediately rushed to the local Singareni hospital and his condition is said to be serious. His wife Vijetha contested from the 5th ward and was defeated.

