Suicide bid: Man dies, his lover critical in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A young man and woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at Edullabayyaram in Pinapaka mandal in the district on Wednesday. Following the suicide attempt, Chinni Swamy (22) died while the woman, Pavani (20), is battling for life, police said. It is said that the two who hail from LC Reddypalle village in the mandal, were in love with each other for the past few years. They feared that their families would not agree to their marriage and because of that, they may have decided to end their lives, the police suspect. The villagers who found the youngsters in an unconscious state in an agriculture field, shifted them to local PHC, where Chinni Swamy was declared brought dead. Edullabayyaram SI B Suresh booked a case in connection with the incident and launched investigation.