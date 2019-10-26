Suicide bid, mother, son consume poison in Nalgonda

By | Published: 5:06 pm

Nalgonda: A woman estranged from her husband, attempted suicide by consuming acid used for cleaning bathrooms and administered it to her five-year-old son too. The son, Yashvanth Reddy died, while she is battling for her life in a hospital in Devarakonda, police said.

The woman, identified as Kotala Shiva Rani, was living with her parents in Varkala for the last one year after she separated from her husband. The neighbors found the woman and her son lying unconscious in the early hours of Saturday and informed the police.

Chinthapally police rushed to the place and found the boy was already dead. The woman has been shifted to Area hospital at Devarakonda by 108 Ambulance and her condition was said to be serious.

Chinthapally Sub-Inspector Paramesh said Shiva Rani, daughter of Gopidi Srinivas Reddy and Sujathamma, got married with Kota Shiva Reddy, of Dekkera village of Kalwakurthy mandal in Nagarkurnool district, about six years ago. Due to differences with her husband, she was residing at her parents house. Her parents went to Hyderabad on some work a week ago.

