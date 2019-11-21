Suicide Club, a destiny of losers

By | Published: 7:42 pm

What if a bunch of people have come together with suicidal tendencies? A writer, a lecturer, an independent businessman, an aspiring female actor and an employee who was depressed by his wife’s extra-marital affair – these were the characters whose fate is decided by the ‘Suicide Club’.

Unassumably, all of them come together in one place to discuss their fate minutes before ending their lives. Fearful of the word death, all in their mid-20s and 30s put their problems before themselves and investigate the reasons that prompted them to take the extreme step in their life.

Just a few hours before ending their lives, all of them remove their masks and speak their heart out in these last hours. This is just a premise of the 40-minute short film Suicide Club directed by Srinivas Bogadapati. “Suicide Club is inspired by real events which I had faced in the past.

However, some cinematic liberty was needed to put things in a right place. It’s a complete screenplay-based story,” says the director. With Majili fame Siva Ramachandravarapu in the lead role, Suicide Club features newbies Praveen Yandamuri, Saketh, Venkat Krishna and Chandana in the key roles.

The movie is being produced by Praveen Prabhu Venkatesam under the banner 3i Films. “Siva suited the lead role perfectly while Venkat has quite impressed with his character. Chandana, who played the role of an aspiring actor, is the only female cast among the 80 people in the cast and crew,” he says. Chandana’s acting is another highlight in the movie. Music is top-notch.

The makers are also planning to release the movie in Hindi language. “We’re planning to give our own voice for the dubbed version in Hindi. When I first heard the script, the story gave me an instant kick with its theme of how a bunch of people who have suicidal tendencies meet at one place. The idea behind bringing the screenplay-based story is good. I got good response for my role and all other cast too have performed well,” said Siva who played the lead role.