Sujayath, Hemalatha win titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar’s Md Sujayath defeated Warangal Urban’s B Ganesh 21-10, 21-10 while Warangal Urban’s K Hemalatha got the better of Khammam’s M Madhurya 21-16, 21-15 to take titles in the boys and girls sections at the 5th junior inter-district tennikoit championship for boys and girls under-18 years at the Srinidhi High School, Madhira in Khammam on Tuesday.

Results:

Boys: Final: Md Sujayath (Mahabubnagar) bt B Ganes (Warangal –U) 21-10, 21-10; Semifinals: Md Sujayath (Mahabubnagar) bt P Vivek (Mulugu) 21-11, 21-14, B Ganesh (Mahabubnagar) bt P Ajay (Siddipet) 21-14, 21-15; Quarterfinals: Md Sujayath (Mahabubnagar) bt S Koushik (Warangal –U) 21-8, 21-14, P Vivek (Warangal –U) bt Md Siraj (Warangal –U) 21-15, 21-19, B Ganesh (Warangal –U) bt Saikiran (Hyderabad) 21-10, 21-11, P Ajay (Siddipet) bt Saikrishna (Mahabubnagar) 21-15, 21-12;

Girls: Final: K Hemalatha (Warangal –U) bt M Madhurya (Khammam) 21- 16, 21-15; Semis: M Madhurya (Khammam) bt G Akhila (Mahabubabad) 21-19, 21-14, K Hemalatha (Warangal –U) bt K Thrisha (Nizamabad) 21-18, 18-21, 21-17; Quarterfinals: M Madhurya (Khammam) bt P Malleshwari (Mahabubnagar) 21-19, 21-14, K Thrisha (Nizamabad) bt Nagaveni (Nagarkarnul) 21-18, 21-17, G Akhila (Mahabubabad) bt K Sandhya (Mahabubnagar) 21-19, 21-18, K Hemalatha (Mahabubnagar) bt K. Yadamma (Mahabubnagar) 21-15, 21-17.

