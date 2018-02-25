Sukhender Reddy to head State Rythu Samanvaya Samiti

By | Published: 1:45 pm 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that Gutha Sukhender Reddy, the Lok Sabha member from Nalgonda, will be the chairman of the Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi corporation.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing the first of the two meetings organized by the government for village and manual level Rythu Samanvaya Samithi presidents, agriculture and marketing department officials and others. The meeting is being held at the Telangana State Prof Jayshankar Agriculture University here in the city.

The new corporation was announced just two days ago with officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments appointed as directors. The corporation will have an initial capital of Rs 200 crore.