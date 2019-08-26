Sukhender Reddy takes oath as MLC

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Former MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy who was unanimously elected as Member of Legislative Council, took oath at the Legislative Council on Monday.

Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar administered the oath in the presence of Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, MPs, MLAs and MLCs along with the State Legislative Assembly secretary Narsimhacharyulu.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhender Reddy thanked Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him the opportunity to serve people of Telangana State especially erstwhile Nalgonda district as a MLC. He thanked all TRS leaders who supported his candidature for the post. He vowed to rededicate himself to serve people of the State and stated that he will be available for both people as well as his party activists whenever they needed him.

