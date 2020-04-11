Sulakshya Seva Samithi distributes essential commodities in Warangal

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Warangal Urban: Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a voluntary organisation, has donated groceries, basic essentials and food packets to the needy who got affected due to the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, founder president of the organisation Santhosh Manduva said “We have floated this organisation on this very same day seven years back. Rather than celebrating the anniversary in a grand scale, we have decided to support the poor and needy, daily wage labour, slum dwellers and migrant workers who are making it difficult to make both ends meet. We thank our friends Ganesh Katarapu and his friends, Varun Raj Gandavarapu, Aravind Manduva, Sandhya Kolanupaka, Sainath Bandaru, Shashank Madipalli, Belide Prakash who have donated to the cause,” he added.

Rice, dal, oil, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, tamarind, biscuits, soaps, detergent, handwash, disinfectant liquid and other basic essentials have been distributed. “We are taking all required permissions, touring across the city and distributing the required material based on the phone calls we get from various sources. We have distributed the essentials to 120 families including orphanages so far,” Santosh added.

“We are also educating the citizens to follow the lockdown measures and urging them to adhere to all the instructions specified by the government as the situation will worsen if we are not cautious for the next few days. We request everyone to make use this precious time in a productive way by spending time with family and catching up on those subtle nuances of life,” he said.

