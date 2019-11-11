Suman hosts lunch for Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries in Chennur

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said Kalyana Lakshmi scheme was a boon to economically backward families.

He distributed cheques and silk saris to 51 beneficiaries of the initiative at a programme in Chennur town on Monday.

Addressing a gathering, Suman listed out welfare schemes being implemented by the government for bringing a smile on the faces of the weaker sections and the poor. He said parents were not forced to borrow money at high interest rates for the weddings of their daughters after the launch of the marriage scheme.

The Whip and other dignitaries later dined with the beneficiaries at the venue and took stock of their problems. He assured them that he was determined to change the face of Chennur Assembly constituency on many facets with the help of the government and the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Sumptuous launch

The beneficiaries were all praise for Suman for hosting them the lunch and presenting the saris besides handing over cheques. They opined that his gesture eased hurdles in getting the monetary support from the government and that they would have been forced to roam around officials had the Whip not distributed the cheques.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar and Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, District Libraries Corporation Chairman R Praveen, ICDS Coordinator A Saroja, Mancherial DCP D Uday Kumar Reddy, Jaipur ACP K Narender and ZPTC members and Mandal Parishad Presidents belonging to Chennur, Bheemaram, Kotapalli, Jaipur and Mandamarri mandals were present.

