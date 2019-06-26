Suman seeks NH between Chennur, Mandamarri

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Mancherial: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao, MPs Dr B Venkatesh Netha and Bandi Prakash, and, Chennur MLA Balka Suman, on Wednesday, urged Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari, to construct a National Highway connecting the existing NH 63 and 363.

The four, who met Gadkari in New Delhi, said the creation of the network would reduce distance between Mandamarri and Chennur town by around 50 km. Suman impressed upon the Union Minister that it was essential for the growth of the region. He said Gadkari had responded positively and assured them to take a decision on the request soon.

According to authorities of Roads & Buildings, the network would start an open cast mining project between Mandamarri and Somagudam of Kasipet manda, passing through Adilpet, Reddypalli, Burgupalli before touching Chennur town. At present, people from Chennur area are forced to travel via Jaipur, Srirampur and Mancherial to reach Mandamarri.

