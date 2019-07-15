Suman to host mega community lunch to thank KCR

By | Published: 12:56 am

Mancherial: In a first of its kind event, Chennur MLA Balka Suman will host a mega community lunch near the Annaram barrage built across the River Godavari as part of the Kaleshwaram project in Manthani, on Wednesday. About 10,000 people will be invited for the ‘Kaleshwaram Jala Jatara’ being organised to express his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar for conceiving the ambitious project.

Suman inspected the arrangements on Monday. He has invited public representatives and the general public from the Peddapalli Parliament constituency for the programme. A total of 10,000 participants are expected to attend. “In order to express my gratitude to the Chief Minister for constructing the world’s largest multi-staged lift irrigation project and for providing irrigational facilities to Telangana, the community lunch is going to be held near the site of the barrage,” he told Telangana Today.

“Telangana was deprived of better irrigation facilities and farmers had witnessed hardships. Chandrashekhar Rao conceived the project by harnessing Godavari river water and commissioned it, braving many odds. The barrage is a part of the project. People must thank him for embarking on this daunting task and accomplishing it in short span of time,” Suman said.

According to the legislator, elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the event on the outskirts of Sudarashala village. Hundreds of cooks belonging to Mancherial and neighboring Peddapalli and Hyderabad districts will prepares the dishes. Tents and drinking water facilities will be arranged. Private buses and vehicles have been hired for transporting them.