Suman’s double ton keeps SBI ahead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Ranji opener T Suman continued from where he left on Day One to smash a double century and keep SBI ahead on Day Two of the HCA A1 Division Three-day League Match at NFC Grounds on Wednesday.

Resuming his innings after the fall of Anirudh Singh in the second over of the day, Suman stitched a 79-run eighth wicket stand with Vishal Sharma to complete his double ton. His 199-ball innings was laced with 24 fours and 14 sixes. SBI innings came to a close at 549 from 116.3 overs while BDL at stumps are reeling at 231/7 in 61 overs with A Prateek Reddy batting on 89.

Meanwhile, Deccan Chronicle posted a huge 576/7 declared in the first innings with Ranji pacer CV Milind and Khusro Christhy hitting useful tons. Hyderabad all-rounder T Ravi Teja too joined the party as Andhra Bank in reply ended the day at 216/4 in 45 overs.

In another match, Gemini Friends took first innings lead thanks to Abhirath Reddy’s ton after bowling out Continental CC for 249 runs in 85.3 overs. However, Ensconse team are staring at an innings defeat after being shot out for 170 and reduced to 46/4 in their second innings against Marredpally Colts. They still require 173 runs to avoid a humiliating defeat after bowling out Marredpally Colts for 389 in the first innings. Meanwhile, rding on Shivam Tiwari’s 158, AOC team raced to 503/9 and reduced India Cements to 82/2 at the close of Day Two.

Brief scores: SBI 549 in 116.3 overs (T Suman 224, G Sadan 3/146) vs BDL 231/7 in 61 overs (A Prateek Reddy 89 batting); Deccan Chronicle 576/7 d in 129.5 overs (CV Milind 102, Khusro Christhy 115no) vs ndhra Bank 216/4 in 45 overs (T Ravi Teja 106 batting); Continental C 249 in 85.3 overs vs Gemini Friends 269/7 in 90 overs (Abhirath Reddy 100); Marredpally Colts 389 in 104.5 overs (Mehdi Hasan 7/86) vs Ensconse 170 in 44.5 overs (Sai Vrath 72, S Praneeth Raj 4/38, C Abhinav Tej 4/40) & 46/4 in 15 overs; AOC 503/9d in 111 overs (Shivam Tiwari 158, Diwesh Pathania 98) vs India Cements 82/2 in 30 overs.

