Chennur MLA Balka Suman’s novel people-connect

Mancherial: Setting a new tradition, Chennur MLA Balka Suman organised a novel event to distribute cheques to beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi in Chennur town on Saturday. He presented silk saris to them and then hosted a lunch. Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi, Collector Bharati Hollikeri and MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar graced the occasion.

Suman gathered 208 beneficiaries monetary support scheme meant for economically poor families belonging to Chennur Assembly constituency. He handed over the cheques to them. He set a new trend by gifting costly silk sari to them and hosted lunch for them, recreating an atmosphere of a wedding. He assured that he would continue to distribute cheques to the beneficiaries by holding festival-like event.

Speaking on the occasion, the legislator appreciated TRS-led government for extending the monetary aid to the economically challenged families. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was bringing smiles on the faces of the poor by offering the financial help. He added that he did his bit by conducting the event by spending money from his packet, after being impressed with the scheme.

Bharati was all praise for the legislator for hosting the event like never before. She said that the scheme was bringing respite to the financially weak families. She stated that the monetary support was being given to the beneficiaries soon after parents of the bridge submit relevant documents. She thanked Suman for inviting her to the event.

Beneficiaries were thrilled to receive cheques and saris. They expressed gratitude to the legislator for organising the event. “It was nothing short of a festival. I was excited to get the gift and the monetary support from our MLA. It is a memorable experience to have lunch along with several beneficiaries, public representatives and Collector,” Ollapu Pushpanjali, a beneficiary from Yellakkapet village in Chennur mandal told ‘Telangana Today.’

It maybe recalled that Suman had hosted for a mega community lunch, titled Kaleshwaram Jala Jatara hosted by Chennur MLA Balka Suman to thank Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for erecting Kaleshwaram project, on the banks of Godavari river near Annaram barrage, in Chennur mandal on July 16.

