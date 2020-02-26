Sumanth Ashwin to embark on a long road trip

By | Published: 7:21 pm

When four strangers come together to embark on a long road trip that stretches to 3,450 km, naturally it throws up quite an interesting journey. What is their journey all about and what all they face during the travel, forms the basic plot for the new Sumanth Ashwin’s movie.

Shooting for the movie which apart from Sumanth Ashwin also has Srikanth, Indraja and Priya Vadlamani as the fellow travellers in key roles was launched at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The inaugural had the participation of celebrated singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam and cinematographer, C Ramprasad. Produced by G Mahesh, the movie is being directed by Guru Pawan who has worked with celebrated movie makers such as Ram Gopal Varma, Puri Jagannadh and Nagesh Kukunoor.

The narrative is different and so is the setting, says Guru Pawan. “Four strangers from differing backgrounds start their journey on bikes and why they take up the travel and their experiences together is shown in a very interesting and innovative fashion,” he says.

Starting with the first schedule on March 2, the movie will be filmed at Hyderabad, Jhansi, Nagpur, Gwalior and Manali among other locations. Sumanth Ashwin is all eager about the movie and says, “I am waiting with excitement for the shooting to commence.

Also, it’s a great opportunity for me to work with fantastic talent such as Srikanth and Indraja.” The narrative appealed to Indraja and she adds, “The story is different and I am doing a key role which challenges me as an actor. I will be seen in two looks.” Recalling how she was teamed with Srikanth in the lead for the movie Jantar Mantar, Indraja says, “I am excited about working with him after all these years”.