Sumanth comes to Hyderabad’s rescue

Hyderabad: On a day when Hyderabad batsmen struggled, wicketkeeper batsman Kolla Sumanth showed tremendous grit and tight technique to score his career-best unbeaten 91 (157 balls, 11×4) and guide hosts to crucial 29-run first-innings lead on the second day of the Group A and B Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Saturday.

Hyderabad were in deep trouble losing half of their side for 44 runs in response to Kerala’s first innings total of 164. The middle-order batsman revived the innings with a crucial 46-run sixth-wicket partnership with T Ravi Teja (32 from 44, 4×4) and then stitched 72-run stand with Saaketh Sairam (27 from 72 3×4) as hosts ended the day at 193/8 in 68 overs with two wickets in hand.

The home team was off to a disastrous start losing openers in first two overs. P Akshath Reddy’s lean patch continued as he was back in pavilion on inning’s fifth ball after edging Sandeep Warrier to wicketkeeper Vishnu Vinod. In the next over, Basil Thampi removed captain and last match centurion Tanmay Agarwal (2) by trapping him in front.

Both Warrier and Thampi built pressure with tight lines and accuracy. Warrier struck twice in span of four overs. He first got rid of Himalay Agarwal (4) and then debutant Mir Jaweed Ali. While Himalay gave the bowler a return catch, Jaweed Ali edged the lanky pacer to P Rahul at second slip as hosts were in totters at 29/4 at lunch.

Another debutant J Mallikarjun got a reprieve when Robin Uthappa reprieved him at first slip on 8. Mallikarjun and Sumanth were shackled. Both stitched a pain-taking 25 for the sixth wicket in 84 deliveries before Mallikarjun departed. After playing for over two hours, Mallikarun holed out at gully off Basil Thampi.

T Ravi Teja, who is playing his first match of the season, breathed momentum into the hosts’ innings. He took on the bowlers but survived a stumping chance off Jalaj Saxena when Vishnu Vinod failed to collect a delivery cleanly. Sumanth too was got into the act hitting boundaries. Ravi Teja hit Akshay for a boundary over long on and tried to emulate it the next ball only to be caught at the long on boundary.

Warrier, coming to bowl his fourth spell, struck on his second ball dismissing Mehedi Hasan (9) though caught and bowled. But Sumanth held his ground firmly. He hit Warrier for boundaries through third man and covers to reach his fifty in 103 balls. He, along with Saaketh Sairam, took hosts past the visitors’ total to give crucial first innings lead. Though Saaketh was stumped late in the session, Sumanth, dropped by Uthappa at short point, batted solidly for Hyderabad

Earlier, Mohammad Siraj and M Ravi Kiran polished off the tail in 50 minutes in the morning session. Ravi Kiran struck on his eighth delivery removing Basil Thampi. Siraj then caught Sandeep Warrier (2) and Asif (1) in front of the wickets. Overnight batsman Akashay Chandran remained unbeaten on 31 (49 balls, 5×4, 1×6) as the visitors added 38 to their overnight score to be all out for 164 in 51.1 overs.

Captain Tanmay was delighted to take the first innings lead. “Sumanth’s knock was very crucial as it helped us take the first innings lead. After losing wickets up front, he played a very good innings. Now, we want to stretch the lead as long big as possible and bowl well,” he said after the match.

